PWR Coin Price Up 20.7% Over Last Week (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 87.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. PWR Coin has a market cap of $95,837.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00050960 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00979087 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031836 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00200248 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00075595 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001687 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.