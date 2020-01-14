Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Phillips Gary 927,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 46,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,489. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.89.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 29.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

