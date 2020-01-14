Qbao (QBT) Hits Market Capitalization of $346,437.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, EXX and Allcoin. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $346,437.00 and $1,801.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000238 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, Allcoin, Gate.io and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.