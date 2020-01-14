Qbic Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded up 114.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Qbic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Qbic has a total market cap of $3,747.00 and $3.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qbic has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qbic

QBIC is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

