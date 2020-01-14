QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 329 ($4.33).

A number of research firms have recently commented on QQ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Investec upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 289 ($3.80) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

QQ opened at GBX 361.25 ($4.75) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 351.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 309.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 265.22 ($3.49) and a one year high of GBX 370.44 ($4.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

