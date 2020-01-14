Qredit (XQR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,030.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Qredit has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a market cap of $314,424.00 and $2,030.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qredit alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000222 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.