Qtum Price Tops $2.02 (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00023078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC, Liquid and Cobinhood. In the last week, Qtum has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $194.64 million and approximately $474.57 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,060,384 coins and its circulating supply is 96,310,364 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BCEX, Liqui, Ovis, OKEx, Bithumb, Exrates, Huobi, HBUS, Liquid, CoinEx, ABCC, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bleutrade, DigiFinex, Coinsuper, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Kucoin, GOPAX, DragonEX, ZB.COM, Binance, Coinone, BigONE, Coindeal, Poloniex, Upbit, CoinExchange, EXX, LBank, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Iquant, Cobinhood, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Bitbns, BitForex, Bibox, Allcoin, Bittrex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

