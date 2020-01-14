QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9,221.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 913,330 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,599,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,163 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,672,850,000 after buying an additional 11,686,131 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,716,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,201,000 after buying an additional 83,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,465,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,482,000 after buying an additional 8,648,635 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,560,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $879,382,000 after buying an additional 10,792,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $91.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $94.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.12. The firm has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.