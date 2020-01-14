QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,071 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

QCOM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

