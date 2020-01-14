QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,672,850,000 after buying an additional 11,686,131 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,405.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,560,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $879,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 126.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,465,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,599,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,163 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 921.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $165,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $91.13. 2,309,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.12. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $94.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

