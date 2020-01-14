QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Short Interest Down 8.9% in December

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,060,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 18,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.56. 7,799,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,993,776. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 107.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

