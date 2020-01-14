Quantstamp (QSP) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and $128,515.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, Binance and GOPAX. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Binance, DDEX, Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.