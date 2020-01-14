QuarkChain (QKC) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $5.60 and $18.94. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.31 or 0.06008073 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024923 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127944 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001537 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,849,926 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $10.39, $13.77, $24.68, $5.60, $18.94, $20.33, $32.15, $7.50, $51.55 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

