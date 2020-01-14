Quasarcoin Trading Up 14% This Week (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $603,488.00 and $1,041.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00055174 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,372,988 coins and its circulating supply is 168,372,988 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.