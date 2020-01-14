QUINADS Market Cap Tops $22,069.00 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $22,069.00 and $34.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINADS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last week, QUINADS has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUINADS alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035293 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00328357 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011379 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002563 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012275 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUIN is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.