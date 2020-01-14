QunQun (QUN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $364,352.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $364,352.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $10.39 and $24.43.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.73 or 0.05812976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025138 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00034426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00118483 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001532 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

