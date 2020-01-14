Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Tops $0.0000

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $826,247.00 and $1,481.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 75.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

