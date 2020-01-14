QYNO (QNO) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, QYNO has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. QYNO has a market cap of $342.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

