RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Short Interest Down 10.1% in December

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDNT. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Sidoti boosted their target price on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RadNet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,886.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,327 shares of company stock valued at $911,187. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 35.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDNT traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 238,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RadNet has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.39 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

