Ragnarok Hits Market Capitalization of $5,427.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 41.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $5,427.00 and $30.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.36 or 0.03637846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00184378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00122017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,141,563 coins and its circulating supply is 15,720,152 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

