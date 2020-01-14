Raiden Network Token (RDN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bilaxy, Binance and Bibox. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007872 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, Gate.io, Bibox, Ethfinex, Huobi, IDEX, OKEx, LATOKEN, DDEX, Kucoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

