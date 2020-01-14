Rankingball Gold (RBG) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Rankingball Gold has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rankingball Gold token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com. During the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.04154243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00191110 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. The official message board for Rankingball Gold is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rankingball Gold’s official website is rankingball.io.

Buying and Selling Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: 55.com and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rankingball Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

