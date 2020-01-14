Rapids (RPD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Rapids has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $849.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.37 or 0.03957975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00190011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127470 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,169,168,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,416,586,564 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

