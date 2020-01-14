Rate3 (RTE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77,171.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Rate3 has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, Coinrail and DDEX. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $531,215.00 and $77,171.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $535.98 or 0.06092837 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00024984 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035095 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00128095 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FCoin, Ethfinex, ABCC, Bibox, DDEX, IDEX, Coinrail, BitForex, HADAX and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

