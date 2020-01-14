Ray A. Sparks Sells 814 Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks sold 814 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FMBH traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.49.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 8.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 92,276 shares during the period. 31.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

