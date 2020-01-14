Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 10,149 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Shares of WFC traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,661,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,290,297. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

