Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 11,094 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Raymond James worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 509.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.95. 1,073,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day moving average is $84.53. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $94.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey E. Trocin sold 17,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $1,529,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,311 shares in the company, valued at $752,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $4,744,333. 10.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

