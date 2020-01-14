Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 8,482 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 60,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,507. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $60.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

