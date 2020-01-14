Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 492 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,453,711,000 after acquiring an additional 411,472 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 586.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 159,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 135,872 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3,218.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 111,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

Shares of APD stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.52. 875,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.65 and its 200-day moving average is $226.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.63 and a 52 week high of $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.