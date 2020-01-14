Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 80,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 61,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.14. 967,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $270.63 and a one year high of $420.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.58.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

