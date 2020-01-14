Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,871,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.66. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $83.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

