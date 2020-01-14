Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,018. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.91 and a 200-day moving average of $297.51. The stock has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $335.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

