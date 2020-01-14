Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average of $136.58.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

