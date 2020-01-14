Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.57. 17,577,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,937,400. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $167.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5973 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.