Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $24,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of VXF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,389. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day moving average is $119.77. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $105.71 and a 52-week high of $128.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.6617 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

