Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $12.47 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Insiders sold 6,095 shares of company stock worth $2,900,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.28.

NYSE:BLK traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $518.32. The company had a trading volume of 903,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,663. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.40 and a fifty-two week high of $525.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $500.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

