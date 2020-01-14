Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $17.85 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 33.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,830,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745,084. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

