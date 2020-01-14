Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.56. 1,124,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. CME Group’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

