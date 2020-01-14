Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $43.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $43,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.00. 16,345,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,942,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $56.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

