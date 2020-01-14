Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $9.49 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $206.97. 745,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $207.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9101 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.