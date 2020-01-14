Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,185.3% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 854.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.15. 28,522,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,327,542. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.2012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

