Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,395 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Nike by 38.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Nike by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in Nike by 8.9% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Nike during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,088,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.66. The company has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nike to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.19.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

