Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 366 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $8.35 on Tuesday, reaching $1,430.88. 1,558,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,639. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,441.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,351.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,244.33. The company has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.44.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

