Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 53,474 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,980. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average is $89.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $79.93 and a 52-week high of $94.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.7791 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

