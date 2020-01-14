Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 8,208 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 93,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 99,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,550,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,455. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

