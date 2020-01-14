Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 46.7% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $702,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 169,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $54.88. 12,627,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,444,704. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

