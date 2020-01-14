Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in QUALCOMM by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $90.56. 7,800,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $94.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

