Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 29,018 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,018 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.87. 8,455,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,102,601. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

