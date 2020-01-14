Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,033 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.04. 4,120,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average is $91.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $95.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9569 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

