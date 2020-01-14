Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 71,004 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,004 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,279,000 after buying an additional 527,421 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,923,947 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

